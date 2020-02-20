Kaiser, Scripps Health to build San Marcos facilities

Two major California health systems, Kaiser Permanente and Scripps Health, are eyeing expansions in San Marcos, Calif., according to The San Diego Union Tribune.

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones revealed in a speech this week that Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente had received approval to build a 206-bed hospital in the city.

The hospital will be built on a 38-acre parcel and have an emergency room, labor and delivery suite and robotic surgery department. It is expected to employ 500 people.

The mayor also said that San Diego-based Scripps Health had signed an agreement to build a 14,000-square-foot primary care facility in San Marcos, expected to open in spring of 2021.

“The health business base is an important part of a thriving community,” Ms. Jones said during her speech, according to the Tribune.

More articles on facilities management:

Froedtert Health bets big on microhospitals

Construction wraps on Arkansas hospital's $147M patient tower

5-year, $270M Maryland hospital expansion is finished

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.