5-year, $270M Maryland hospital expansion is finished

Construction has ended on Bethesda, Md.-based Suburban Hospital's $270 million, five-year expansion project, according to real estate news provider Commercial Property Executive.

Suburban Hospital, part of the Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Hospital System, added a five-story structure with 108 patient rooms, 14 operating rooms and two cardiovascular labs.

The 300,000-square-foot addition also has physician and administration offices. Construction began two years ago.

It is expected to open to patients on March 2.

