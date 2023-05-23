Watchdog: VA has no goals to establish user satisfaction with Cerner EHR

The Department of Veterans Affairs has not established goals to assess user satisfaction with its new Cerner EHR system, a May 18 Government Accountability Office report found.

The report looked at clinician and staff satisfaction with the Cerner EHR system and found that the VA lacked targeted metrics to measure user satisfaction, which in turn is limiting the VA's effectiveness in evaluating the success of the new system, according to the report.

According to the GAO, the lack of metrics also means that the VA will have a harder time establishing when the system is successful and could hinder further deployments of the Cerner EHR at additional medical facilities.

Currently, the VA has halted all further rollouts of the Cerner EHR system until the five facilities that have implemented it have fixed its issues.