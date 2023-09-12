Oregon hospital moves to Cerner

John Day, Ore.-based Blue Mountain Hospital went live with Cerner's CommunityWorks EHR system Sept. 11, Blue Mountain Eagle reported Sept. 12.

The hospital's new EHR system is based in the cloud and will store and manage EHR records for Blue Mountain and its affiliated physician group, John Day-based Strawberry Wilderness Community Clinic.

The new EHR system will also store the hospital's appointment scheduling information, billing data and patient discharge notes, and keep track of medical supplies, according to the publication.

Blue Mountain is a 25-bed critical access hospital.