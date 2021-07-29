Novant Health, Epic launching MyChart Bedside after 2-year trial

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health and Epic are launching MyChart Bedside at 12 hospitals to enable hospitalized patients to chat with their care team and give them insight into their care plan.

Five things to know:

The health system was piloting the program at three hospitals but is now launching it at 12 of 15 Novant Health hospitals, according to a July 29 news release shared with Becker's.



"Improving the patient experience is a top priority for Novant Health and that often starts with easier access to health information," said Jill McKinney, senior director of IT applications at Novant Health. "Following a two-year MyChart Bedside pilot program that ended with positive patient feedback, we're excited to expand this service to more facilities."



MyChart Bedside will allow patients and their families to interact with their medical data and care plan during their hospital stay. The app can be accessed from a tablet or through the patient's mobile phone.



Patients will be able to view their vitals, lab tests and medication. They can view their care team and chat with them. They will also be able to look at scheduled events in their care plan, such as an upcoming surgery. Patients will also be able to make requests for items like blankets or ice and even have access to games.



The app is synced to the patient's MyChart account.







