MarinHealth gets $20M note for Epic EHR install

Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth Medical Center received millions of dollars from the state to help install its Epic EHR system, according to a news release from the office of the California state treasurer.

MarinHealth is replacing its current EHR system with Epic EHR in collaboration with the University of California San Francisco Medical Center and aims to have the EHR fully installed and in service by August.

Fiona Ma, California state treasurer, said July 14 the state issued a $20 million tax-exempt equipment note approved by the California Health Facilities Financing Authority to finance and/or refinance costs incurred from the Epic install. The fixed interest rate on the note is 3.95 percent and it has an 84-month term, according to the report.