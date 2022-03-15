Kootenai Health's Epic EHR goes live

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based Kootenai Health has implemented Epic's electronic health record system after 12 months of technical configuration.

On March 12, Epic's EHR system officially went live at the hospital, replacing its 11 different EHR systems with a single system.

"Our new electronic health record system puts all of a patient’s information in one place," Amanda Jackson, MD, chief medical information office of Kootenai Health said. "When a physician is able to access a patient’s complete medical record, it makes patient care safer and more effective."

The hospital warned patients that wait times may be longer than expected due to employees still learning how to use the new system.