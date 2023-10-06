Judy Faulkner's wealth climbs to $7.4B

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner's net worth is now $7.4 billion, according to Forbes, up 10% from $6.7 billion as reported in 2022.

Forbes released the Forbes 400, which ranks the wealthiest Americans of the year. Eleven of those individuals on the list are tied to the healthcare industry, with Ms. Faulkner ranked number 128th.

Forbes calculated net worths using stock prices from Sept. 8, 2023.

Ms. Faulkner is most notable for founding EHR company Epic Systems in 1979. The EHR vendor had 35.9 percent of the U.S. hospital market share in 2022, according to KLAS, and has been increasingly snagging EHR deals with some of the largest hospitals and health systems in the country, which could increase that percentage in 2023.

In 2022, the vendor saw 13 percent revenue growth to $3.8 billion, according to CB Insights and Forbes.