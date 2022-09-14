Iowa health system receives $753K grant for Epic EHR install

Washington County (Iowa) Hospital and Clinics will receive a $753,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to install Epic's EHR system, KCII Radio reported Sept. 13.

The EHR install will begin in November and is expected to be completed in November of 2023.

"It is the most used system in healthcare; I want to say that at least 70 percent of all hospitals use it, and that number is increasing by the year. So, because this system is the most commonly used across the United States, making it easier for us to use, access and transfer records," said Greta Clemmons, director of marketing at Washington County Hospital and Clinics.

The health system said the new system will help enhance patient care.