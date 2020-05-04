How many hospital beds Epic, Cerner, Meditech, Allscripts won & lost in 2019
Epic maintained the largest share of the EHR market for acute care hospitals last year, securing the most bed wins followed by Meditech and Cerner, according to a recent KLAS Research report.
For its "U.S. Hospital EMR Market Share 2020" report, KLAS Research examined vendors in use at 5,457 acute care hospitals across the country.
Here's how many acute care multispecialty hospital beds each vendor won in 2019:
Epic: 14,520
Meditech: 5,407
Cerner: 3,418
Allscripts: 469
CPSI: 230
Medhost: 0
Here's how many acute care multispecialty hospital beds each vendor lost in 2019:
Epic: 754
Meditech: 2,123
Cerner: 12,662
Allscripts: 5,138
CPSI: 596
Medhost: 975
