Epic maintained the largest share of the EHR market for acute care hospitals last year, securing the most bed wins followed by Meditech and Cerner, according to a recent KLAS Research report.

For its "U.S. Hospital EMR Market Share 2020" report, KLAS Research examined vendors in use at 5,457 acute care hospitals across the country.

Here's how many acute care multispecialty hospital beds each vendor won in 2019:

Epic: 14,520

Meditech: 5,407

Cerner: 3,418

Allscripts: 469

CPSI: 230

Medhost: 0

Here's how many acute care multispecialty hospital beds each vendor lost in 2019:

Epic: 754

Meditech: 2,123

Cerner: 12,662

Allscripts: 5,138

CPSI: 596

Medhost: 975

