Epic's revenue by year

Epic will earn an estimated $4.6 billion in revenue in 2023, Forbes reported.

The EHR vendor is the nation's largest by acute care hospital market share, with 35.9% of hospitals and 47.6% of beds in 2022, according to KLAS Research.

The company's 2023 revenue figures are up from $3.8 billion in 2022 and $3.3 billion in 2021, per Forbes, which compiled the data with financial data company FactSet.

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner, who founded the company in the late 1970s in a Wisconsin basement apartment, is worth $7.3 billion, according to the news outlet's most recent data. That is up from $3.5 billion in 2018.

Here is Epic's revenue from the past five years, per Forbes and previous Becker's reporting:

2023: $4.6 billion

2022: $3.8 billion

2021: $3.3 billion

2020: $3.3 billion

2019: $3.2 billion