Epic named top EHR 12th straight year: Insights from 2022 'Best in KLAS' rankings

Epic has nabbed the No. 1 spot on KLAS Research's 2022 overall software suite rankings for the 12th consecutive year.

For its annual "Best in KLAS" rankings, KLAS compiles insights from clinicians and staff at more than 4,500 healthcare organizations about their software and product preferences. The report is based on 23,735 evaluations the firm completed in 2021.

The overall software suite ranking is for vendors that offer a suite of products clients would purchase to address their core IT needs, such as clinical and financial components.

Seven of the award winners:

Best overall software suite: Epic





Best acute care EMR (large hospitals): EpicCare Inpatient EMR





Best acute care EMR (community hospitals): Meditech Expanse





Best overall physician practice vendor: Epic





Best overall IT services firm: Nordic





Best overall healthcare management consulting firm: The Chartis Group





Best ambulatory and post acute care behavioral health EMR: Credible Behavioral Health Enterprise Software

Click here to view the full report.