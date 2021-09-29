Epic in the headlines: 7 latest stories

From its new partnership with Walmart Health to rolling out digital vaccine record technology for millions of patients, here are seven updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in September.

Editor's note: The updates are listed in the order they were reported.

1. Walmart will roll out an Epic EHR system across four of its health centers opening in Florida in early 2022. The EHR vendor will support all of Walmart Health's lines of business so that patients have a unified record system for medical, dental and virtual care.

2. Epic deployed technology that serves as a digital vaccination verification by binding a person's identity with their vaccination or lab results and displaying it via QR codes on a smartphone. The new tech is currently live for 25 million patients, and 70 million to 80 million people will have access to it by the end of 2022.

3. Epic is one of the top vendors that hospitals and health systems have tapped for data analytics support, according to a recent KLAS Research report. In terms of depth of adoption, which measures how consistently the vendor's platform capabilities have been deployed across the report participants, Epic scored in the 61 percent to 80 percent range.

4. Miami, Fla.-based Health Choice Network partnered with Epic to launch an integrated EHR system across its healthcare provider network, HCN said Sept. 14. The $400 million EHR investment will move HCN's 44 health centers onto the same EHR system, letting providers share primary care, oral health, behavioral health, specialty care, pharmacy and population health records on a single platform.

5. A new study from researchers at Cleveland-based MetroHealth found that Epic's sepsis warning system, which is used at hundreds of U.S. hospitals and health systems, is associated with administering antibiotics faster.

6. After noticing its customers use Twitter "quite a lot," Epic rolled out a new website to stay connected with its hospital and health system clients online. The platform, named EpicShare, lets hospital and health system executives share ideas for improving health IT at their respective organizations and showcase tips and insights from company Founder and CEO Judy Faulkner.

7. New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System launched a mobile app, dubbed MyMountSinai, to offer patients additional features that aren't currently available in Epic's MyChart mobile application.