Mount Sinai patients can upload COVID-19 vaccine card in new app

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System has launched "MyMountSinai" to offer patients additional features that aren't currently available in Epic's MyChart mobile application.
Three details:
- The mobile app was developed by the system's IT department, according to a Sept. 7 news release. It allows patients to manage their medical information, communicate with physicians, get details on available health services and more.
- The app builds on features available in the MyChart portal and mobile app, which is currently offered to Mount Sinai patients. The health system's app enables all of the same features as the Epic app but allows patients to upload their COVID-19 vaccine card, schedule appointments with new physicians and more.
- "The MyMountSinai app provides another access point to care and communication, which enhances the patient experience," said Kristin Myers, executive vice president and CIO of the system and dean for IT at the system's New York City-based Icahn School of Medicine. It also allows the system's staff to consolidate all of its services offered into a single platform, she said.