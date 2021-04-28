Epic in the headlines: 7 latest stories

From go-lives to industry insights from founder and CEO Judy Faulkner, here are seven updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in April.

Editor's note: The updates are listed in the order they were reported.

1. Judy Faulkner, founder and CEO of Epic, rose among the ranks of those on Forbes' annual list of "The World's Billionaires" for 2021. Ms. Faulkner, 78, placed 451 on the list. She is worth $6 billion, up from $2.5 billion in April 2020.

2. Epic and Group Health Cooperative teamed up to open a drive-thru vaccine clinic in Madison, Wis., in early April.

3. In an interview with Forbes' healthcare writer Katie Jennings published April 8, Ms. Faulkner shared insights on the company's client relationship culture, health IT competition and her role as CEO.

4. For overall response and support during the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare providers using Epic and Meditech EHRs reported the highest rates of satisfaction with their vendors, according to KLAS Research.

5. Epic is among a group of nine health IT companies that made Forbes' list of the most diverse workplaces in the U.S. The diversity ranking features 500 employers, and Epic ranked No. 398.

6. About 0.4 percent of patients who previously tested positive for COVID-19 tested positive again after 90 days, according to Epic Health Research Network data released April 23.

7. Seattle Children's recently transitioned its Epic EHR system to the Virtustream healthcare cloud platform via a remote deployment process.

