Epic donates former headquarters for Wisconsin payer's drive-thru vaccine clinic

Epic and Group Health Cooperative have teamed up to open a drive-thru vaccine clinic in Madison, Wis., this week, according to an April 7 article published by WKOW-27.

Epic, now based in Verona, Wis., donated its former west side Madison headquarters to the Wisconsin health plan to allow it to vaccinate people from their cars.

The clinic is available for anyone eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, not just Group Health patients.

"Watching people actually go through the line and actually get the vaccine is such a rewarding experience," said Sverre Roang, Epic's chief administrative officer. "I've been involved in a few of these efforts in the past couple of weeks. And the one thing I can say that I've seen on almost everybody is this huge sense of relief. And it's such an amazing thing to be a part of that, to be able to provide that to people."

