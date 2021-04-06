Epic's Judy Faulkner moves up on Forbes' billionaires list

Judy Faulkner, founder and CEO of Epic, rose among the ranks of those on the Forbes' annual list of "The World's Billionaires" for 2021.

The publication's 35th annual list comprises 2,755 billionaires, 660 more than in 2020. Ms. Faulkner, 78, placed 451 on the list. She is worth $6 billion, up from $2.5 billion in April 2020.

Ms. Faulkner founded Epic in 1979. The EHR giant supports the medical records of more than 250 million patients and in 2020 posted $3.3 billion in sales.

Here are the world's top five billionaires, according to Forbes.

1. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon ($177 billion)

2. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX ($151 billion)

3. Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH ($150 billion)

4. Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft ($124 billion)

5. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook ($97 billion)

