Cerner, Epic & 7 other top health IT orgs for diversity
Nine health IT companies made Forbes' list of the most diverse workplaces in the U.S., according to an April 20 report.
The diversity ranking features the top 500 employers that received the most recommendations from employees, had the most diverse boards and executive ranks and the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives.
Below are the top nine health IT companies for diversity:
- Cerner
Overall rank: 57
- Agilent Technologies
Overall rank: 83
- Microsoft
Overall rank: 143
- Apple
Overall rank: 182
- Meditech
Overall rank: 282
- Allscripts
Overall rank: 289
- IBM
Overall rank: 300
- Epic
Overall rank: 398
- Oracle
Overall rank: 408
More articles on health IT:
6 healthcare companies hiring chief technology officers
Conifer names chief technology officer
Meet the 13 health IT leaders in Biden's administration
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.