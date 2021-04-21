Cerner, Epic & 7 other top health IT orgs for diversity

Nine health IT companies made Forbes' list of the most diverse workplaces in the U.S., according to an April 20 report.

The diversity ranking features the top 500 employers that received the most recommendations from employees, had the most diverse boards and executive ranks and the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Below are the top nine health IT companies for diversity:

  1. Cerner
    Overall rank: 57

  2. Agilent Technologies
    Overall rank: 83

  3. Microsoft
    Overall rank: 143

  4. Apple
    Overall rank: 182

  5. Meditech
    Overall rank: 282

  6. Allscripts
    Overall rank: 289

  7. IBM
    Overall rank: 300

  8. Epic
    Overall rank: 398

  9. Oracle
    Overall rank: 408

