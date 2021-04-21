Cerner, Epic & 7 other top health IT orgs for diversity

Nine health IT companies made Forbes' list of the most diverse workplaces in the U.S., according to an April 20 report.

The diversity ranking features the top 500 employers that received the most recommendations from employees, had the most diverse boards and executive ranks and the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Below are the top nine health IT companies for diversity:

Cerner

Overall rank: 57



Agilent Technologies

Overall rank: 83



Microsoft

Overall rank: 143



Apple

Overall rank: 182



Meditech

Overall rank: 282



Allscripts

Overall rank: 289



IBM

Overall rank: 300



Epic

Overall rank: 398



Oracle

Overall rank: 408

More articles on health IT:

6 healthcare companies hiring chief technology officers

Conifer names chief technology officer

Meet the 13 health IT leaders in Biden's administration



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.