Trump halts signing of AI executive order

President Donald Trump postponed signing a planned executive order that would have expanded federal oversight of AI models before their public release, The New York Times reported May 21.

President Trump told reporters the proposal raised concerns about preserving the United States’ competitive advantage in AI development, particularly against China.

According to The New York Times, the executive order would direct federal agencies, including the Office of the National Cyber Director, to develop a framework for evaluating potential cybersecurity risks tied to new AI models. The process would focus on identifying vulnerabilities that could threaten critical infrastructure, including banks and utilities.

The proposal represented a potential shift from the administration’s lighter-touch approach to AI oversight as federal officials increasingly weigh national security concerns tied to rapidly advancing technology.

The administration had also discussed voluntary agreements with major AI developers that would allow companies to share models with the government before public release. The proposal also included discussions about creating a centralized system for reporting AI-related security vulnerabilities.

The planned signing was canceled shortly before it was expected to take place, despite invitations being sent to executives from several major technology companies, according to The New York Times.

Officials involved in the discussions reportedly became more concerned about AI-related cybersecurity threats following the release of increasingly sophisticated models capable of identifying software vulnerabilities that adversaries could potentially exploit.

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