Meet the 13 health IT leaders in Biden's administration
HHS' Department leaders are key players in health regulation at the federal level. Some of the 13 health IT execs throughout HHS and its agencies have entered new roles, with others holding their positions throughout previous administrations.
Here are 13 health IT leaders to know:
- Micky Tripathi, PhD, HHS, National Coordinator for Health Information Technology
- Perryn Ashmore, HHS, CIO
- Ammar Ahmad, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, CIO
- Andrea Norris, National Institutes of Health, CIO
- Amy Abernethy, MD, PhD, FDA, Acting CIO & FDA Commissioner
- Craig Taylor, FDA, Chief Information Security Officer
- Suzi Connor, CDC & Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, Deputy CIO
- Adriane Burton, Health Resources and Services Administration, CIO
- Renee Claybrooks, FDA, Chief Technology Officer
- Chris Chilbert, Office of Inspector General, CIO
- La Monte Yarborough, OIG, CISO
- Rajiv Uppal, CMS, CIO
- Mitchell Thornbrugh, Indian Health Service, CIO
