Meet the 13 health IT leaders in Biden's administration

HHS' Department leaders are key players in health regulation at the federal level. Some of the 13 health IT execs throughout HHS and its agencies have entered new roles, with others holding their positions throughout previous administrations.

Here are 13 health IT leaders to know:

Micky Tripathi, PhD, HHS, National Coordinator for Health Information Technology



Perryn Ashmore, HHS, CIO



Ammar Ahmad, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, CIO



Andrea Norris, National Institutes of Health, CIO



Amy Abernethy, MD, PhD, FDA, Acting CIO & FDA Commissioner



Craig Taylor, FDA, Chief Information Security Officer



Suzi Connor, CDC & Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, Deputy CIO



Adriane Burton, Health Resources and Services Administration, CIO



Renee Claybrooks, FDA, Chief Technology Officer



Chris Chilbert, Office of Inspector General, CIO



La Monte Yarborough, OIG, CISO



Rajiv Uppal, CMS, CIO



Mitchell Thornbrugh, Indian Health Service, CIO

