3 recent health IT exec moves

Below are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT:

Diane Comer was chosen as chief information technology officer of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.



Healthcare data startup Truveta selected Dave Heiner, a 25-year Microsoft veteran, as its chief policy officer, a March 30 news release said.



Teresa Carlson, Amazon Web Services' vice president of worldwide public sector and industries, is departing to join data company Splunk as president and chief growth officer, according to an April 5 news release. At AWS, she oversaw sales to the healthcare and financial industries.

