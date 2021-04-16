3 recent health IT exec moves
Below are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT:
- Diane Comer was chosen as chief information technology officer of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.
- Healthcare data startup Truveta selected Dave Heiner, a 25-year Microsoft veteran, as its chief policy officer, a March 30 news release said.
- Teresa Carlson, Amazon Web Services' vice president of worldwide public sector and industries, is departing to join data company Splunk as president and chief growth officer, according to an April 5 news release. At AWS, she oversaw sales to the healthcare and financial industries.
