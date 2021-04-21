6 healthcare companies hiring chief technology officers
Below are six healthcare companies that posted job listings seeking chief technology officers in the last few weeks.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.
- UnitedHealth Group (Minnetonka, Minn.)
- Cardinal Health (Dublin, Ohio)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas City (Mo.)
- West Yavapai Guidance Clinic (Prescott Valley, Ariz.)
- HCI Group (Tampa, Fla.)
- Simione Healthcare Consultants (Charleston, S.C.)
