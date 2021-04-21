6 healthcare companies hiring chief technology officers

Hannah Mitchell 

Below are six healthcare companies that posted job listings seeking chief technology officers in the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

  1. UnitedHealth Group (Minnetonka, Minn.)

  2. Cardinal Health (Dublin, Ohio)

  3. Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas City (Mo.)

  4. West Yavapai Guidance Clinic (Prescott Valley, Ariz.)

  5. HCI Group (Tampa, Fla.)

  6. Simione Healthcare Consultants (Charleston, S.C.)

 

 

