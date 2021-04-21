6 healthcare companies hiring chief technology officers

Below are six healthcare companies that posted job listings seeking chief technology officers in the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

More articles on health IT:

Conifer names chief technology officer

Meet the 13 health IT leaders in Biden's administration

VA pauses $16B Cerner EHR rollout for 3rd time: 6 details



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.