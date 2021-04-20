Conifer names chief technology officer

Muthu Krishnan, PhD, has been named chief technology officer of Conifer Health Solutions, a subsidiary of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare that offers revenue cycle management services and works with healthcare organizations to improve their financial and clinical operations.

Starting April 26, Dr. Krishnan will lead Conifer to align its solutions architecture, technology platform and internal information technology services with the company's strategic visions, an April 19 news release said.

Dr. Krishnan most recently served as the chief digital transformation officer at IKS Health. He also previously was chief technology officer and CIO at Tektonic Health, as well as managing director of Athenahealth India. Dr. Krishnan holds a doctorate in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington.

"While planning for Conifer's success, we identified an opportunity to reshape our technology strategy and innovation road map," said Roger Davis, Conifer's president and CEO. "Muthu has an impressive track record of enhancing business operations by effectively building and evolving technology. We are thrilled to have him join the team and are looking forward to the innovation he will bring to Conifer."

