Epic in the headlines: 7 latest stories

Here are seven updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in November.

Editor's note: The updates are listed in the order they were reported.

1. Hyannis, Mass.-based Cape Cod Healthcare went live on a multimillion dollar Epic EHR system after a two-year transition process.

2. In an interview with Forbes Chair Steve Forbes for his "What's Ahead" podcast, Epic CEO Judy Faulkner said that healthcare organizations "really need a chief imitation officer to watch what others are doing and share." To support this idea, Ms. Faulkner said Epic will launch a site in the next month called EpicShare.org to share information for both Epic and non-Epic users.

3. Epic announced Nov.9 that it will launch a COVID-19 risk prediction model developed by Cleveland Clinic within its EHR software to help healthcare clients identify patients' likelihood of testing positive for the virus.

4. Catholic Health deployed its new Epic EHR, a $100 million investment project the Buffalo, N.Y.-based health system has been working on since February 2019.

5. In an interview with Becker's, Sean Bina, vice president of patient experience at Epic, shared that the next iteration of healthcare software and EHRs will include more automation. Epic has already embedded AI and voice command capabilities into its EHR software, and in the future the voice assistant will be able to write the clinician's note and close visits, Mr. Bina said.

6. UC San Diego Health strengthened the continuity of care for its university students by supporting same-day video visits and accessible COVID-19 testing, which has been streamlined through the university's connection to the health system's Epic EHR.

7. The Epic App Orchard marketplace listed its first mental health platform. Providers can connect to SilverCloud Health's mental health platform through Epic EHR to view patient engagement data and clinical measure scores.

