Catholic Health goes live on $100M Epic EHR: 4 things to know

Catholic Health recently deployed its new Epic EHR, a $100 million investment project the Buffalo, N.Y.-based health system has been working on since February 2019.

Four things to know:

1. By transitioning to Epic, Catholic Health moved its hospitals, home care, long-term care, clinician offices, health centers and ancillary services facilities onto a single EHR platform.

2. The health system also implemented Epic's online patient portal, MyChart, which allows patients to schedule appointments, view their health records and message their providers, among other capabilities.

3. Before choosing Epic, Catholic Health evaluated EHR platforms for two years when searching for a replacement system. The health system enlisted more than 1,000 physicians, nurses, clinical and nonclinical associates, and management staff to participate in the selection process.

4. As part of the implementation, Catholic Health partnered with Canisius College in Buffalo to assist with the rollout and collaborate on internship opportunities in IT, data analytics and healthcare.

