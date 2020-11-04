Cape Cod Healthcare goes live with $70M Epic EHR: 4 details

Hyannis, Mass.-based Cape Cod Healthcare launched a multimillion dollar Epic EHR system after a two-year transition process.

Four details:



1. Cape Cod Healthcare went live with the Epic EHR system Nov. 1, aiming to make the patient experience more seamless and provide access to an online patient portal through MyChart.



2. The two-hospital health system invested $70 million in the new integrated EHR. Cape Code Healthcare has more than 450 physicians and 5,700 employees making the switch.



3. The health system began the process to purchase an integrated health record system more than two years ago and has been working in recent months to make the transition. The EHR will allow Cape Cod providers to communicate directly with providers in Boston and Florida on patient coordination.



4. Patients will now have access to their health information online and be able to schedule appointments, communicate with care teams and view test results through mobile devices or their computer.



"This investment is a key component of our mission to improve the lives of our patients by continuously improving the care we provide on Cape Cod," said Michael Lauf, president and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare.



