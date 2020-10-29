190 health systems to launch Epic before end of year

Epic is having a busy fall, sparked by health systems preparing for new surges of COVID-19 and flu season.



From September to the end of the year, 190 health systems are going live with the Epic EHR system, marking its busiest fall season, according to the company. Health systems in nine countries including Australia, Belgium, Canada, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. are launching Epic EHR. The organizations include 123,000 physicians, nurses and support staff.



Some health systems accelerated their implementation to have the systems up ahead of the flu season and resurgence of COVID-19. New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine moved up plans to go live at three hospitals before late fall.



"We trained 16,000 users virtually, connected to Epic's command center in Wisconsin, and had regular video check-ins with key user groups," said NewYork-Presbyterian Group Senior Vice President and CIO Daniel Barchi. "With a very successful go-live behind us, our clinicians are in the best position to respond to whatever challenges the winter brings."



Epic has partnered with Lyft in recent weeks to allow healthcare providers to coordinate transportation directly through the EHR and collaborated with InterSystems' data platform to give clinicians access to larger datasets and information about patient care. Click here for more stories about Epic in the last month.



More articles on EHRs:

HHS extends interoperability rule deadlines: 10 key compliance dates

Cerner CFO to depart: 3 things to know

15 cities with the highest interoperability rates at hospitals: ONC data





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.