Here are five updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in September.

Editor's note: The updates are listed in the order they were reported.

1. Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network's Coordinated Health transitioned to Epic EHR on Sept. 1 for most of its facilities.

2. Epic founder and CEO Judy Faulkner shared insights on the company's COVID-19 response, business philosophy and current projects during Cleveland Clinic's Ideas for Tomorrow virtual speaker series Sept. 2. Ms. Faulkner said that Epic's database initiative Cosmos has surpassed its goal of adding 50 million records in 2020 by storing more than 60 million records.

3. Walton, N.Y.-based UHS Delaware Valley Hospital installed an Epic EHR on Sept. 12.

4. Microsoft announced Sept. 22 that Epic will be the first medical record system to integrate the Microsoft Teams connector, which allows clinicians and patients to launch telehealth visits through the platform.

5. Harrington Hospital in Southbridge, Mass., will transition to an Epic EHR over the next few years as a result of being acquired by UMass Memorial Health Care.

