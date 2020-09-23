MedStar Health, Children's Hospital Corp. win ONC funding for data sharing projects

HHS' ONC on Sept. 23 named four recipients of more than $2.7 million in grants under its Leading Edge Acceleration Projects in Health IT funding opportunity.

The LEAP in Health IT awardees will use the funding to support their development and testing for data sharing functionalities to enhance clinical care, research and outcomes. The 2020 awardees will focus on advancing a modern application programming interface-based health IT ecosystem; creating new health IT tools to help scale health research; and integrating healthcare and human services data to support outcome improvements.

Here are the four awardees:

1. Chesapeake Regional Information System for our Patients (Columbia, Md.), in partnership with the American College of Cardiology, will develop testing data sharing functionality through accelerating adoption of modern standards, such as Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources. The health information exchange will focus these efforts both in the use of clinical data for disease registries submission and clinical data to improve care decisions.

2. MedStar Health Research Institute (Baltimore) will lead a project on open source, health IT tools, that aims to specifically demonstrate the use of individual bulk FHIR data extraction to support necessary research functionality. MedStar will work with Georgetown University's biomedical informatics innovation center and the American College of Emergency Physicians, among others, on the project.

3. Children's Hospital Corp. (Boston) is teaming up with Yale-New Haven (Conn.) Health and Yale University to create a FHIR-based platform that uses bulk data to develop tools that allow researchers to annotate the data for analytics, de-identify data and query cohorts.

4. Missouri Department of Mental Health and Division of Developmental Disabilities (Jefferson) will use the funding to update their value-based payment model with a technical infrastructure that supports person-centered planning, or the process of helping people with disabilities prepare for their future. The new model will also support population health reporting and data sharing across healthcare and home and community-based services providers for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

