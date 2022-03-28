Epic in the headlines: 10 March updates

From expanding its online marketplace tools to the latest update on its trade secrets case, here are 10 updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in March.

Epic integrated remote monitoring platform, Validic, into its App Orchard online marketplace.



On March 8, Epic released a shared software service that will extend access to its EHR software to small and independent physician practices.



A survey from KLAS, published March 10, showed that respondents were happy with Epic's AI models, but producing outcomes with them required a lot of work.



The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences used Epic's EHR system to train physicians using synthetic data.



Epic added AI symptom assessment tools from digital health company, Ada Health, into its App Orchard online marketplace.

On March 12, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based Kootenai Health successfully implemented Epic's EHR system after 12 months of configuration.



The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Epic's case regarding reversal of a U.S. Court of Appeals decision to trim its punitive damages from $420 million to $280 million in its lawsuit against Mumbai, India-based Tata Consultancy Services.

UC Davis Health piloted Epic Systems' population health module to increase preventive health screenings for patients over 50.



Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, with guidance from Epic, launched a 20-week program to get healthcare artificial intelligence startups prepared to enter the market.



On March 24, Epic added prescription digital therapeutics platform, Pear Therapeutics', to its App Orchard online marketplace.

