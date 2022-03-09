Epic launches software geared toward independent physicians

Epic released a new shared environment software service that will give small and independent physician groups access to Epic electronic health records.

According to a March 8 press release, Garden Plot is intended to be an avenue for independent medical groups to work with the company when the Community Connect program, which systems can use to extend their Epic instances to nearby medical groups, isn't an option.

The new model will include integrated products from Availity, Biscom, Change Healthcare, Healthwise, Intelligent Medical Objects, Iron Bridge, Lyniate, OSG Billing Services, Solarity, Sphere, Surescripts and Wolters Kluwer, as well as access to Epic's software suite.

"We're excited to give more clinicians the opportunity to use Epic software," JP Heres, vice president of Garden Plot at Epic, said in the press release. "Garden Plot gives small, independent groups access to Epic — the software and third parties they need, plus the strength of our interoperability network — with minimal overhead. We handle hosting, support, and the configuration and rollout of updates so that providers can focus on their patients."

Garden Plot will be available to primary and specialty care groups with more than 40 providers.