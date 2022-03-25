Epic integrates software-based medicine platform

Epic added Pear Therapeutics' platform, which offers prescription digital therapeutics, to its App Orchard online marketplace.

The integration will allow Epic users to remotely monitor patients who have been prescribed Pear's treatments for substance use disorder and opioid use disorder, according to a March 24 news release. Users do not need to leave their Epic workflow to access at-a-glance data about patients' recovery, including lesson progress, cravings and triggers.

Epic launched its App Orchard in 2017 for users to download applications that can run on Epic's software but are developed by third parties.