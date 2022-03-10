Epic, Cerner customer opinions vary on adapting to AI tools: survey

Epic and Cerner customers often turn to enterprise vendors for EHR-based artificial intelligence tools, but many also use the vendors' prebuilt tools, according to a KLAS report released March 10. KLAS surveyed 33 organizations that use Epic and 18 that use Cerner about their satisfaction with the vendors' AI tools.

Survey respondents said Epic's AI models are generally well-integrated into their workflows. However, many customers also said testing Epic's models and getting them to a point where they are producing outcomes "requires a significantly larger lift than expected," according to the report.

Most customers said they are pleased with Epic's customer support, and many said it is easy to access support resources. Customer opinions on training and proactive guidance were mixed, with some describing it as helpful and others saying it lacks necessary information, the report said.

More healthcare providers are adopting Cerner's AI models, but many users reported difficulty getting the tools up and running. Cerner customers that use the vendor's prebuilt models are more likely to report achieving their desired outcomes, such as reduced readmission and improved care management. Cerner customers who built their own models struggled more often and said they would benefit from additional training, according to the report.