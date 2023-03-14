Epic, Corewell IT execs to testify before Congress on healthcare cybersecurity

An IT security leader from EHR vendor Epic and a current and former hospital chief information security officer plan to testify before Congress this week as the federal government looks to get a handle on healthcare cybersecurity.

The witness list for the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs' March 16 hearing includes:

— Scott Dresen, senior vice president of information security and CISO of Corewell Health, with dual headquarters in Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich.

— Kate Pierce, senior virtual information security officer at cybersecurity vendor Fortified Health Security. Ms. Pierce was previously the CIO and CISO of Newport, Vt.-based North Country Hospital.

— Stirling Martin, senior vice president and chief privacy and security officer at Epic.

— Greg Garcia, executive director of the Healthcare and Public Health Sector Coordinating Council.