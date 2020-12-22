Epic, Cerner lead in EHR interoperability, KLAS finds

More than 60 percent of Epic EHR customers reported being able to achieve deep interoperability this year, according to a recent KLAS Research report.

For its 2020 EHR Interoperability report, KLAS updated its research from 2017 to more closely analyze how healthcare organizations perceive their vendor's efforts to support interoperability, including "deep interoperability," which the research organizations considers the last stage.

KLAS measures deep interoperability as when providers have consistent access to outside data, can easily locate patient records, can view outside data within their EHR workflow and experience positive impacts on patient care.

Here's the percent of customers achieving deep interoperability in 2017 compared to 2020, based on a 100-point scale.

Epic: Increased from 13 percent to 63 percent

Cerner: Increased from 7 percent to 28 percent

NextGen Healthcare: Increased from 13 percent to 19 percent

Allscripts Sunrise: Stayed the same at 18 percent

eClinicalWorks: Increased from 3 percent to 14 percent

Athenahealth: Decreased from 23 percent to 17 percent

Greenway Health: Decreased from 20 percent to 10 percent

Meditech: Decreased from 11 percent to 10 percent

Allscripts TouchWorks: Decreased from 5 percent to zero percent

