Epic, Cerner lead in EHR interoperability, KLAS finds
More than 60 percent of Epic EHR customers reported being able to achieve deep interoperability this year, according to a recent KLAS Research report.
For its 2020 EHR Interoperability report, KLAS updated its research from 2017 to more closely analyze how healthcare organizations perceive their vendor's efforts to support interoperability, including "deep interoperability," which the research organizations considers the last stage.
KLAS measures deep interoperability as when providers have consistent access to outside data, can easily locate patient records, can view outside data within their EHR workflow and experience positive impacts on patient care.
Here's the percent of customers achieving deep interoperability in 2017 compared to 2020, based on a 100-point scale.
- Epic: Increased from 13 percent to 63 percent
- Cerner: Increased from 7 percent to 28 percent
- NextGen Healthcare: Increased from 13 percent to 19 percent
- Allscripts Sunrise: Stayed the same at 18 percent
- eClinicalWorks: Increased from 3 percent to 14 percent
- Athenahealth: Decreased from 23 percent to 17 percent
- Greenway Health: Decreased from 20 percent to 10 percent
- Meditech: Decreased from 11 percent to 10 percent
- Allscripts TouchWorks: Decreased from 5 percent to zero percent
Click here to view the full report.
More articles on EHRs:
Allscripts updates EHRs to help with COVID-19 vaccine administration
Kaiser physicians can order digital health apps for patients through EHR
Allscripts taps Microsoft Azure to power new EHR platform: 3 notes
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.