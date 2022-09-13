Cody Regional switches from Meditech to Epic EHR

Cody (Wyo.) Regional Health will go live with Epic's EHR system on Oct. 1.

The two-year project, made possible through a partnership with Billings, Mont.-based St. Vincent Healthcare, will go live at all of Cody Regional Health's medical clinics, according to a September press release.

The Epic EHR system will replace the health system's current medical record and patient billing software, Meditech.

"The benefits of Epic will improve the health of our patients and provide greater support to our clinical teams," said Doug McMillan, CEO of Cody Regional Health. "Epic will allow patients to easily navigate and view their own records."

According to the press release, the Epic System will allow patients to use a new digital tool called CRH MyChart and allow them to communicate more easily with their provider.