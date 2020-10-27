Cerner's tech partnerships in the past year: A timeline

Though the early months of the pandemic did not bode well for new tech-focused partnerships, Cerner has pursued several acquisitions and partnerships to improve its products and services in the past year.

Below is a timeline of the EHR giant's tech partnerships as covered by Becker's Hospital Review in the past year.

Oct. 18, 2019: Cerner announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AbleVets, an IT consulting and engineering firm focused on federal health clients.

Dec. 3, 2019: Cerner developed a new platform using Amazon Web Services that supports data scientists in creating, deploying and managing machine learning models at scale.

Jan. 13: Cerner announced it has partnered with virtual primary care provider HealthTap to extend its offerings beyond on-site and near-site centers.

Feb. 5: Cerner announced it will sell a portion of its software products for about $248 million to CompuGroup Medical, a German healthcare software company.

July 23: Cerner announced a new agreement to deploy Holon Solutions' point-of-care platform that can extract relevant patient information from Cerner's population health platform and deliver it into the clinician's EHR workflow.

July 29: Cerner bought an unnamed cybersecurity company in the second quarter for $35 million, an acquisition the EHR company's CFO called "pretty small," when it was revealed during its recent earnings call.

July 30: Cerner announced it will integrate Nuance's virtual assistant tech into its Millennium EHR, allowing clinicians to navigate the platform using voice commands.

Aug. 3: Revenue cycle management services provider R1 announced it has finalized its acquisition of Cerner's RevWorks services business.

Aug. 6: Cerner and investment firm LRVHealth invested $6 million in digital health startup Xealth as part of a new collaboration. The partnership between Xealth and Cerner gives patients their digital data in an effort to improve patient engagement in their treatment plans.

Aug. 27: Amazon launched its health tracking device Halo, which integrates Cerner software and allows device users to share their health data directly into their EHR and with healthcare teams that use Cerner.

Sep. 10: Finland officials partnered with Cerner to help build a new digital platform that will combine healthcare and social services, providing citizens with access to integrated outpatient and inpatient care, behavioral healthcare and family services.

Sep. 22: Cerner said it will integrate advanced care planning tech provider Vynca's solution with its Millennium EHR to help clinicians streamline patient health information with their end-of-life care preferences.

