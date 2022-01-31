Cerner in the news: 7 January updates

From the largest deployment of EHRs to date, to information regarding its pending Oracle acquisition, here are seven updates on Cerner's operations, partnerships and software products reported by Becker's Hospital Review in January.

1. Christy Dueck, PhD, Cerner's vice president of clinical research and real-world data, wrote a blog post explaining how EHR data can provide hospitals insights to challenges that come with conducting clinical trials, such as high costs, difficulty recruiting patients and a lack of resources.

2. Cerner's CommunityWorks solution, a cloud-based deployment of Cerner's IT platform, was integrated into Rock Springs, Wyo.-based Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

3. Cerner's president and CEO, David Feinberg, MD, and Cerner's executive vice president and chief technology officer, Jerome Labat, agreed not to leave the company after its acquisition by Oracle.

4. Cerner's Millennium EHR was implemented at Greenville, Texas-based Hunt Regional Healthcare facilities.

5. Cerner CEO and President David Feinberg, MD, sat down with Becker's to discuss health equity.

6. Four Cerner executives could receive golden parachutes that range from $10 million to $22 million if they are let go after the Oracle deal closes.

7. The Defense Department's Cerner EHR was 38 percent deployed as of Jan. 26. It is the largest deployment wave of the EHR to date.