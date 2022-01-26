4 Cerner execs poised for payouts totaling $64.4M if Oracle deal closes

Oracle's pending deal to buy Cerner could mean million-dollar golden parachutes for the EHR giant's C-suite, as well as its former CEO.

Should the deal close, Cerner executives' golden parachutes will range from $10 million to almost $22 million, according to estimates in a Jan. 19 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The $28 billion deal is expected to close in 2022, pending shareholder and regulatory approval. The estimated payments assume the acquisition is approved and the executives are terminated without cause or leave for "good reason."

Here is a breakdown of the estimated golden parachutes for Cerner's top executives: