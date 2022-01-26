DOD's Cerner EHR is 38% deployed: 4 things to know

Listen
The Department of Defense's new Cerner EHR system is about 38 percent deployed, according to a Jan. 26 news release.
Four things to know:
- For its most recent deployment wave, DOD launched the MHS Genesis EHR system across 100 healthcare facilities in Texas. This is the largest deployment wave to date.
- The DOD managed the go-lives through its Leidos Partnership, which consists of Leidos, Cerner, Accenture and Henry Schein One. The collaborative has been providing the Military Health System with program management and tech support for the EHR project since 2015.
- The new EHR is live across more than 1,300 military treatment facilities and has more than 85,000 users. Overall, the EHR is about 38 percent deployed.
- The DOD expects to fully deploy MHS Genesis by the end of 2023.