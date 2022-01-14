Wyoming hospital to deploy Cerner EHR in February

Rock Springs, Wyo.-based Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is integrating Cerner's EHR system to offer better patient care, and the new program is set to launch Feb. 28, according to a Jan. 13 Rocket Miner report.

The hospital has been working with Cerner since 2019 to replace its current nine electronic medical record systems with a single, integrated platform.

"A single integrated EMR platform has been top priority for MHSC for quite some time," Irene Richardson, CEO of MHSC, told Rocket Miner. "In order to better meet our patients' needs and continue to provide quality care, we knew we needed a more efficient and user-friendly EMR. This state-of-the-art technology will allow us to continue to offer the community a higher quality of care."

The hospital said the Cerner EHR system will improve patient safety, contain a patient portal, and be the single source for clinical and financial data for MHSC.

MHSC told Rocket Miner that staff will be available to help patients sign in to the new portal and add their health information once the system goes live.