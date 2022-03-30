Cerner in the news: 11 March updates

From integrating new tools into its platform to its pending Oracle acquisition, here are 11 updates on Cerner's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in March.

Cerner's EHR system went live ​​at Bar Harbor, Maine-based Mount Desert Island Hospital.



Cerner CEO David Feinberg, MD, said EHRs should play a bigger role in how we learn about and address health equity issues in a company blog post March 7.



A March 10 KLAS report said more healthcare providers are adopting Cerner's AI models, but are finding it difficult getting the tools up and running.



Keith Weiss, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, expressed concerns about the $28 billion deal between Cerner and Oracle.



On March 15, Oracle extended its tender offer for its proposed acquisition of Cerner for a second time.



On March 16, Cerner integrated Nuance's Dragon Ambient eXperience into its Millennium EHR.



The Department of Veterans Affairs selected Laurel Bridge Software to support its transition to Cerner's EHR system.



Becker's traces the timeline of the Oracle acquisition deal of Cerner, from the official announcement to Oracle's extensions on the offer.

Cerner integrates three new payment tools into its platforms.



The Defense Department's Cerner EHR system went live March 19.

Cerner and the Department of Veterans Affairs launched an investigation to determine what caused the software glitch at the VA's medical center and associated clinics.



