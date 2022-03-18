Cerner adds new payment tools

Three RevSpring systems are being integrated into Cerner platforms, the healthcare payment technology company said March 16.

RevSpring's PersonaPay system provides more seamless billing and payment for patients and customer service representatives using Cerner software, according to a company news release.

The IVR Advantage system allows for 24/7 self-service payments for patients.

The Talksoft system delivers automated text, email and phone messages for healthcare providers using Cerner.

“RevSpring’s longtime relationship with Cerner and more than 1,500 Cerner customers means value-added services, such as our PersonaPay solutions, can be added without the usual friction associated with a new vendor relationship,” RevSpring CEO Scott MacKenzie said.