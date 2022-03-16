VA chooses Laurel Bridge Software to support Cerner transition

The Department of Veterans Affairs has selected Laurel Bridge Software to support its transition to the Cerner EHR, the imaging software company said March 15.

The VA is deploying the company'sCompass Routing Workflow Manager, according to a news release from the company. The software allows the VA to ensure imaging studies are accurately tracked and associated with the correct patient regardless of whether they are stored in a legacy imaging archive or the new Cerner CareAware MultiMedia archive.

The workflow manager will be used across many VA regional health systems, according to the news release.





