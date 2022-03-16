Cerner expands Nuance collaboration 

Cerner is integrating Nuance's Dragon Ambient eXperience into its Millennium EHR, the companies announced March 16 at the HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition.

The expanded collaboration between the companies is aimed at automating administrative tasks during a patient's visit, according to a news release from Nuance Communications.

The integration will allow caregivers to automate EHR data and order entry. Keyword recognition will allow quick additions to patient records. These keywords include allergy medications, orders and procedure history. The integration also offers more complete documentation.

The advanced capabilities will be available in Cerner Millenium for joint clients at a later date.