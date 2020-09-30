Cerner in the headlines — 7 latest stories

Here are seven updates on Cerner's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in September.

Editor's note: The updates are listed in the order they were reported.

1. Cerner appointed William Mintz to serve as the company's new chief strategy officer.

2. The U.S. Coast Guard began deploying the Department of Defense's new Cerner EHR system at four medical facility pilot sites in California.

3. Oklahoma State University Center for Health Systems Innovation began using thousands of de-identified patient records from Cerner to develop predictive models of potential COVID-19 mortality risk.

4. The Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed it is rebooting its $16 billion Cerner EHR go-live and will follow a revised implementation schedule this fall.

5. Finland officials partnered with Cerner to help build a new digital platform that will combine healthcare and social services, providing citizens with access to integrated outpatient and inpatient care, behavioral healthcare and family services.

6. Cerner hired Ron Lattomus as its new director of federal programs, including the VA's EHR modernization project.

7. Cerner said it will integrate advance care planning tech provider Vynca's solution with its Millennium EHR to help clinicians streamline patient health information with their end-of-life care preferences.

