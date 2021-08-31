Cerner in the headlines: 7 latest stories

From naming its new president and CEO to inking new healthcare partnerships, here are seven updates on Cerner's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in August.

Editor's note: The updates are listed in the order they were reported.

1. Cerner inked a partnership with artificial intelligence company Jvion to integrate its social determinants of health insights with its EHR products.

2. Cerner welcomed Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health to its clinical research network. The company launched its Cerner Learning Health Network in February 2020 as a collaborative focused on making deidentified clinical data more accessible for medical studies.

3. Cerner appointed Lisa Collins to lead its consulting, managed services and support business as the company's new senior vice president of global services.

4. Cerner further expanded its client services business leadership by bringing on Nithya Narasimhan as its new senior vice president of client relationships for the East Region of the company's client services organization.

5. Cerner named David Feinberg, MD, its president and CEO, effective Oct. 1. Dr. Feinberg joins the EHR company from Google Health, where he served as vice president leading the tech giant's global healthcare efforts since 2019.

6. Cerner also announced Donald Trigg, its current president, will depart from the company, and the roles of chair and CEO will be separated under Dr. Feinberg's leadership. The company appointed longtime board member William Zollars to serve as its independent chair, also effective Oct. 1.

7. Cerner outlined the compensation package its board is giving to Dr. Feinberg, which adds up to $34.5 million during his first 15 months in the role.