Cerner taps 2 new execs to lead client services business: 4 things to know 

Cerner recently welcomed Lisa Collins and Nithya Narasimhan as the newest leaders of its Client Services organization.

Four things to know:

1. Ms. Collins will lead Cerner's consulting, managed services and support business as the EHR company's senior vice president of global services, according to an Aug. 16 news release shared with Becker's.

2. Ms. Collins joins the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR company from Accenture, where she served as managing director of the company's healthcare provider market. She also has leadership experience in consulting at Siemens Medical.

3. Ms. Narasimhan will serve as senior vice president of client relationships for the East Region of Cerner's client services organization.

4. Ms. Narasimhan brings more than 20 years of experience in leadership positions at human capital management services company ADP.