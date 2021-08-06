Cerner, Jvion partner to power social determinants of health insights in EHR

Cerner is teaming up with Jvion to integrate the artificial intelligence company's social determinants of health insights into its products.

The partnership will provide Cerner's clients with an accurate way to identify and address social determinants and behavioral health risk factors. The insights will also offer context and clinical guidance to improve health outcomes, according to an Aug. 6 news release.

"We know the impact that social factors have on our health: from access to healthy food to social support networks to exposure to environmental toxins to the ability to take time off work to see a doctor," said John Showalter, MD, chief product officer at Jvion. "Yet care teams still struggle to identify — let alone address — how these social conditions impact the health of their communities."

The AI-powered insights will allow clinicians to proactively treat patients to minimize healthcare inequities, such as emergency department visits or readmissions. The algorithm delivers population health-level and individual-level insights for community resource planning.

"Beyond just identifying high-risk patients, AI-driven insights provide a more holistic picture of the patient, including risk factors and context, enabling clinicians to take action on patient-specific recommendations to change health outcomes," said Kevin Seabaugh, vice president and health network general manager at Cerner.