Adventist joins Cerner's clinical research network: 3 notes

Cerner welcomed Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health to its clinical research network, the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR vendor said Aug. 11.

Three notes:

1. The Cerner Learning Health Network launched in February 2020 as a collaborative focused on making deidentified clinical data more accessible for medical studies.

2. The network now represents 69 health systems, which represent access to deidentified data from 88 million patients and 786 million clinical encounters.

3. By joining the group, Adventist will have room to grow its research footprint and clinical trials footprint, Rakhal Reddy, MD, health informatics system medical director at Adventist, said in an emailed news release to Becker's.

"The data access and resources Adventist Health will receive through this collaboration will help us accelerate the time it takes to derive meaningful, generalizable insights to help guide care," he said. "Joining the Cerner Learning Health Network helps us enable diverse clinical trial opportunities for our clinicians and their patients, which means more treatment options for patients across the region."